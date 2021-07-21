Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

DOCS stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

