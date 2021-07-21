Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGNS opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

