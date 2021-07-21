Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $2.95 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

