Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 5,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 338,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

