Earl Sibley Acquires 13 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,147 ($14.99) on Wednesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.