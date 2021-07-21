EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $192.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $118.76 and a 12 month high of $177.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

