easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 816.83 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.67. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.