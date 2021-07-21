easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 816.83 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.67. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

