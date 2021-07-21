Eaton Vance Management Acquires 180,977 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180,977 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $164,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after purchasing an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $9,699,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $43,292,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.58. 29,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.