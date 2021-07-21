Eaton Vance Management Acquires 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.46% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $182,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $148.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,722.64. 37,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,708.00.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

