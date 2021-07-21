Eaton Vance Management Acquires 250,504 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $232,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.50. 2,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,543. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

