Eaton Vance Management Buys 10,638 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $297,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $362.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,673. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

