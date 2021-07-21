Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,166 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $262,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

