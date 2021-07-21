Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in June

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,484. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

