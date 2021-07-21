Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE ETO opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $30.33.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.