ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.92

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 13255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.42.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -78.78%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.