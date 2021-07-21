Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 345.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 809,358 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $87,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. 16,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

