EJF Capital LLC Invests $283,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,365,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,565,000.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 64,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,312. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

