EJF Capital LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $4,445,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 95,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

