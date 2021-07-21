Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELMS. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

