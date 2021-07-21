Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

