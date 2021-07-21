Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $793.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

