Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Trading Down 6.7%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.77. 28,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,272,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms have commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 652,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

