Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.67.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.27 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

