Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.89 ($11.63).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

