Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 1,062,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Engie has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

