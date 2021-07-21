Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 277.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

