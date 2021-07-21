Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.89. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 1,140,596 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$297.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

