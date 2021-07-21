Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,746.50 ($22.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,740.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.21. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

