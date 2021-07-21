Enzyme Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

