Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 34,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,923. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.