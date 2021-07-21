Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,218,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Epizyme by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Epizyme by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 249,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Epizyme by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.