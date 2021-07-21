Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $255.04. The company had a trading volume of 625,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.