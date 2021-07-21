Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

HTL stock opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.57 million and a PE ratio of 128.00. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.84 million.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

