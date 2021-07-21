Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.52 on Monday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

