Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,749. The company has a market cap of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

