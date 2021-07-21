Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $330.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $332.55.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

