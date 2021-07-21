Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.