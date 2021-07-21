Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

