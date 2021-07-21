Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Cap Achieves $3.50 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $3.50 million and $3,902.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00780609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.