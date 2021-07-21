EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.