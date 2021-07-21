Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $660.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

