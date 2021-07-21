Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $660.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

