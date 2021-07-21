Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

