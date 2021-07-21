Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,025. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

