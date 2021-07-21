Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

