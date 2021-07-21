Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

