Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE AQUA opened at $32.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

