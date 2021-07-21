ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $196.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $553,452.72 and approximately $196.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008209 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.