Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

