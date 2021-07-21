ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. ExlService makes up approximately 0.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of ExlService worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,291. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,425 shares of company stock worth $1,221,767 and sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

